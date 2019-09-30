Man identified in fatal pedestrian crash with motorcycle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was killed after a crash with a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The Cumberland County coroner identified the victim as Russell Bennett, 60, of Wormleysburg.

Police said Bennett was taken to the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where he died, the coroner says he died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Police believe Bennett was walking along South Front Street and moved into the northbound lane directly in front of an approaching motorcycle and was hit.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on South Front Street near Poplar Street in Wormleysburg.

A West Shore Regional Police officer on the way to work saw the crash scene and stopped. The officer started CPR once it was determined that the victim was in cardiac arrest.

The motorcyclist was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg with moderate injuries.