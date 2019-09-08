19-mile police chase ends with two vehicles badly damaged

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man faces several charges after he led police on a chase that lasted more than 19 miles.

State police said a Nissan Sentra matching the description of a vehicle associated with a suicidal person from Royersford was seen heading west on I-76 at mile marker 203.5 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

Police initiated a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The driver, a 22-year-old man, pulled over but did not turn off the vehicle. When troopers approached, he drove away.

According to police, the pursuit went off the turnpike at the Blue Mountain interchange and onto Route 997 South. More state troopers joined the chase, which led onto Route 641. A PIT maneuver was used but didn’t stop the vehicle.

A second PIT maneuver was successful in stopping the Nissan. The driver ran away but was caught. He was taken to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

No state troopers were hurt, but two vehicles were damaged badly and had to be towed.

The driver faces several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest.