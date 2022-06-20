CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal 2020 stabbing in Carlisle.

On June 17, 2022, Sean Michael Roberts was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction for first-degree murder.

During a three-day jury trial, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Roberts was spending a week visiting a friend at her home in the Borough of Carlisle in mid-October 2020.

In the early morning hours of October 15, 2020, the District Attorney’s office says Roberts called 911 to report that he had “stabbed the girl [he] was staying with.” Responding officers made contact with Roberts on the street outside and located the deceased victim just inside of the door to her residence with multiple stab wounds.

Subsequent examination and investigation revealed that Roberts picked up the folding pocket knife, opened it, and began stabbing the victim in the neck repeatedly.

The jury convicted Roberts in under 3 hours, according to the DA’s office.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Metzger commented that the “sentence provides Jodi (Sivak’s) family and friends with the only measure of justice the law can provide in this horrific case-accountability for the Defendant’s unspeakable acts and assurance that another innocent person will not fall victim to this Defendant.”