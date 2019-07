ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in East Pennsboro Township are asking for help to identify the person who robbed a gas station Monday night.

A young man in black clothing and a black bandanna covering his face demanded money from the Exxon gas station on Enola Road around 10:12 p.m. Witnesses described him as very thin, police said.

Investigators released surveillance photos and asked anyone with information to call the police department at 717-732-3633 or 717-238-9676.