Man sought for theft from Rent-a-Center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police have an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg man accused of stealing a video gaming system from a rent-to-own business.

Raymond A. Jones III, 27, is charged with theft and attempted theft.

Carlisle police say Jones made an initial payment on a PlayStation 4 and picked up the equipment from the Rent-a-Center store in Carlisle last month. He then went to the Harrisburg store later that day, told the staff he had changed his mind, and asked for a refund.

The Harrisburg store refunded Jones and told him the video gaming system belonged to the Carlisle store's inventory and would have to be taken back. Jones never returned the console despite instructions to do so from store staff and police, authorities said.