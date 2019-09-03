Man sought in multiple gas station robberies

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe one man is responsible for a string of gas station robberies in Cumberland County.

They say it’s an unusual case because the suspect targeted gas stations not too far from each other and within a short amount of time. They’re trying to track him down before he strikes again.

Police say the suspect robbed the Exxon on Enola Road on Sunday at 10:40 p.m.

“He walked in and passed a note to the clerk and just said, ‘give me your money’,” East Pennsboro police Det. Denelle Owen said.

The suspect sped off in a small silver SUV with about $200. He then demanded money from a clerk at the Gulf station on Erford Road, just five minutes after his first robbery.

It is not regular that they hit so many places in the same time frame. A lot of times, they do hop county to county or just go along the same corridor,” Owen said.

This suspect is sticking to Cumberland County. On Monday, police say he robbed a Speedway in Silver Spring Township and a Super Mart on West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township.

He’s said to be in his 40s and wearing only a pair of sunglasses to somewhat shield his identity, a move not typically used by robbers.

“This guy is a little unique in the sense that he is pretty brazen. He will walk in without anything other than sunglasses, easily identifiable, doesn’t seem to park anywhere super discreet. It is definitely a unique situation,” Owen said.

Investigators Police do not believe he is not armed, but they have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information should contact police.