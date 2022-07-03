CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A dozen books were stolen from a Carlisle library after a man showed a knife to library staff.

On July 2 at 1:40 p.m. Carlisle Police were dispatched to the Bosler Free Library for a reported library. Library staff said a white man in his 30s-40s concealed 12 books in a backpack. When he was confronted about checking out the books library staff said he replied “no” and tabbed a knife he was carrying on his side.

The man was described as wearing a gray shirt with blue around the sleeves and neck.

Carlisle Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.