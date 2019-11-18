Man surrenders to face drug charges after Shippensburg homicide

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia man sought since a fatal shooting near Shippensburg University last month has surrendered to authorities.

Quentin E. Furlow Jr., 20, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.

Furlow surrendered to a district judge on Friday. He was released after posting bail.

Samir R. Stevenson, 21, and Clayton Wilson, 20, also of Philadelphia, are charged with homicide and other offenses in the Oct. 6 shooting that killed 21-year-old Shakur Myers. Both are in Cumberland County Prison without bail.

Clayton Wilson, left, and Samir Stevenson

Myers was found dead near a car when police were called to Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township and a few blocks from the university campus. Stevenson was found shot and wounded in the driver’s seat of the car and flown to a hospital.

Wilson and Furlow were students at the university at the time. Police said a search of their apartment turned up multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and marijuana packaging.

Police believe Stevenson and Myers conspired to rob Wilson and Furlow during a marijuana buy. Wilson told a witness that he shot Myers and Stevenson after Myers pointed a gun, according to a criminal complaint.

