Man who survived Golden Gate Bridge jump talks suicide prevention

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and is most prevalent in middle-aged white men, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Monday, as Suicide Prevention Awareness month came to a close, a man who tried to end his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge took the stage at Cumberland Valley High School to talk about his close encounter with death.

Kevin Hines was just 19 in September 2000 when he leaped off the bridge and into the water below. It’s a fall that, on impact, feels like smashing into a concrete wall.

Hines miraculously survived.

Ever since, Hines has been traveling the world, helping and inspiring others as a mental health advocate, hoping to make others realize that suicide is not the answer.

“I leapt off that bridge believing I had no purpose, believing I had no value, believing I was useless and that my family hated me,” Hines said.

He knows now that isn’t true but describes an “inner critical voice” back then, and his battle with bipolar disorder, as reasons that led him to the bridge.

Hines has said that he wouldn’t have jumped if someone would have shown him they cared in the minutes before his attempt. Cars, walkers, tourists all passed by, but no one stopped to help.

“Suicide prevention is only as good as how far you’re willing to go to make sure somebody you care for, or that you don’t know from Adam, is safe in that crisis,” Hines said.

Prevention can start with three questions if you suspect someone is thinking of self-harm: ‘Are you okay? Is something wrong? Can I help you?‘

Hines even suggests writing what he calls “caring letters” to someone in crisis.

“Show the individual you love and care for them, rather than telling them – it’s an actual step you can take right now that can help keep someone here,” Hines said.

“In our society, we don’t know what the person next to us might be experiencing,” says Anne Strite, who works for MH.IDD (Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities) which serves Cumberland and Perry counties.

She says nationwide, suicides are on the rise. To combat that spike, her office has started to offer increased prevention training.

“There’s an evidence-based practice: QPR – question, persuade, refer,” Strite said. “It’s a training that actually helps people to feel comfortable asking another person if they believe they might attempt suicide.”

It’s an education Jennifer Schwalm wishes she knew six years ago when her son Chris took his own life.

“The more people that are educated, the more people that understand why and how this is happening, the more chance we have of stopping it,” Schwalm said. “Nothing that you are dealing with at this exact second of your life is how it’s gonna be for the rest of it.”

Hines said his message is also about retraining your brain to ignore that critical voice inside many of us that leads to pain and depression.

If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, text “home” to 741741 or call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).