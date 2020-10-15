Massachusetts man arrested for homicide in Carlisle

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sean Roberts, 29 (Photo: Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after police say he killed a woman early Thursday morning.

Around 3:21 a.m., Cumberland County dispatch received a call reporting a homicide. Police immediately responded to the 100 block of East High Street to investigate and possibly provide assistance.

Officers found a man outside, later identified as Sean M. Roberts, 29, of Gloucester, Ma., and took him into custody. A dead woman was found inside home after inspecting, police say.

Roberts has been charged with first-degree murder, according to court records. He has been arraigned and now remains in Cumberland County Prison after having his bail denied.

