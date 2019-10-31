Mechanicsburg dad to run 200+ miles to fight cancer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A determined dad from Mechanicsburg is running more than 200 miles to fight cancer.

Mike McCauley hugged his son Lachlan before taking off from Penn State Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The run traces the steps of 17-year-old Lachlan’s cancer treatment and recovery journey, from Penn State Children’s Hospital to Will’s Eye Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and all the way back to Hershey.

“This run is symbolic of the journey,” Mike McCauley said. “There are ups and downs, and there’s a ton of pain.”

Lachlan has been cancer-free for 12 years.

“The families are my fuel, and so, if there’s a way that I can help them through what they’re going through since I was that guy, I’m going to do it,” said McCauley.

Money raised goes to the Four Diamonds and the Emily Whitehead Foundation.

McCauley hopes to finish the run Nov. 4, the anniversary of his son’s diagnosis.

People can follow McCauley’s journey and donate on Facebook.