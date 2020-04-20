Mechanicsburg family celebrates grandma’s 91st birthday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local family gathered in the front yard of Bernice Brugger’s house in Mechanicsburg to celebrate her 91st birthday.

Many of the family members gathered on the front lawn to sing happy birthday to grandma Bernice and try to celebrate her birthday dispite the global pandemic.

Family members that couldn’t be there in person were on Facetime so they could still be included in the birthday festivities.

Samantha Fazenbaker, Bernice’s granddaughter says they have all been impacted by the pandemic and it’s hard not being able to spend time with her. She says Bernice hasn’t left her house has been busy sewing masks for family and a local group. When she’s not cooking and sewing masks, she is working on other sewing projects for family.

Due to the quarantine, Samantha says Bernice has missed celebrating three of her children’s birthdays so this was the best way to celebrate considering the restrictions.