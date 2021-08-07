Mechanicsburg hosts Community Day in the Park

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was Community Day in the Park in Mechanicsburg to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

Featuring live music, inflatables, games and tons of food, the celebration went on this year after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers were happy to see so many people out at this year’s event, as the turnout was larger Saturday than in previous years.

“They are turning out and seeing their friends and neighbors who they have not seen in a long time and that feels really good,” Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership President Jayne Drake said.

The event was organized by the Borough of Mechanicsburg and Mechanicsburg Parks and Rec and area churches.