MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, July 23 was National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

The Bridges at Bent Creek in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County wanted to make sure all of the grandmas living there felt special.

They had several stations with food, makeup, and hair supplies. Residents could dress up in gowns if they chose to.

“When you look at them when you do something that just instantly brightens their day, you know it. You can read it in their body language. You can read it in their smiles,” Bridges of Bent Creek Director of Lifestyle Lori Todaro said.

National Gorgeous Grandma Day was created in 1984. It is a day to meant to show an edgier image of older women and to eliminate stereotypes of what it means to be a grandmother.