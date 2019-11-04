Mechanicsburg man charged by feds in product tampering case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Mechanicsburg man on charges he tampered with products at grocery and drug stores in Cumberland County.

The indictment alleges Robert K. Burns tampered and attempted to tamper with products, specifically the heartburn treatment Lansoprazole, by replacing the original product with other products not containing the active ingredient of the original product.

Burns, 58, is suspected of tampering with products between May and August.

When he was arrested on state charges in August, police said Burns had purchased and altered hundreds of items from Walmart, CVS, Wegmans and other stores in Silver Spring and Hampden townships.

The products were then returned to stores, and because they were repackaged without any apparent damage, they were restocked and resold.

The products included toothpaste, eye cream, topical pain relievers, antacids, shampoo, and vitamins.

Authorities said the investigation began when someone bought Sensodyne toothpaste and found a different brand inside the packaging and a mysterious substance inside the tube.

It is not clear what substance was used to replace the products.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.