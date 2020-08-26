Mechanicsburg man sentenced for bank fraud

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of
Pennsylvania announced a Mechanicsburg man was sentenced on August 19, to one day in prison and two years of supervised release, for committing bank fraud related to fraudulent records he submitted to a credit union for auto loans.
According to the United States Attorney, Rene Roy, 51, submitted an application to a Belco Community Credit Union for an auto loan and submitted falsified documents to get a lower interest rate, causing a loss to the credit union.
