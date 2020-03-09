Mechanicsburg Police looking for two armed robbery suspects

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Police Department is looking for two suspects who may have been involved in a shooting in Soldiers and Sailor Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg, Sunday evening.

Mechanicsburg Police say the victim reported he was in the park and was confronted by two men who demanded him to empty his pockets at gunpoint.

A gunshot was then fired hitting the victim in the leg according to police. The suspects fled the scene and remain unknown to the police. The two suspects are described as black males in their 20’s, thin and one of them is believed to have facial hair.

Anyone with information about this case is advised to call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300.

