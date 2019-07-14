Update: Mechanicsburg Police identify lost 9-year-old boy, locate family

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police said they identified a lost 9-year-old boy and returned him to his family, but the case is still under investigation.

Sunday afternoon, police said they were hoping the public could help them find out more information about a lost boy who didn’t know a lot of personal details about himself.

Officers said the boy told them his name but couldn’t tell them where he lived. He said his parents were in jail and he was staying with family friends.

Police said the boy told them he was coming from Harrisburg possibly the Allison Hill area and was set on meeting a friend who lives in downtown Mechanicsburg but was lost.

The boy also did not know his parents’ full names. He said his father’s last name is John but he didn’t know his first name. His mother’s first name is Ashley but he was not sure what her last name is.

The boy also did not know his date of birth.