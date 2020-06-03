Mechanicsburg to close Railroad Avenue to provide outdoor seating

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Mechanicsburg will be

closing Railroad Avenue for downtown restaurants to provide outdoor seating.

The Borough says a large part of the Charm of Mechanicsburg is the closeness of the shops and restaurants that provide a quaint atmosphere.

During the reopening phases, the closeness and small areas are problematic for eateries in the area. In an effort to help, the Borough of Mechanicsburg will be closing Railroad Avenue, from Main Street to Strawberry Alley, temporarily, beginning June 5 at 7 a.m.

This will allow downtown restaurants to place tables in this area and create an outdoor dining area for take-out food.

The hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, the local restaurants will be responsible for the tables, the sanitation, and the trash. There will be no outside servers/wait staff and people should continue to practice all the sanitary and social distancing practices.