Mechanicsburg warns of online billing service

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The borough of Mechanicsburg is warning residents against paying for sewer and trash services on a third-party website.

The website is not affiliated with Mechanicsburg and officials do not condone the site collecting payments, borough manager Roger Ciecierski said on Facebook.

Ciecierski said there have been incidents where people paid via the third-party website and were assessed a late fee because the payment was received after the due date.

Officials have sent a notice telling operators of the website to stop collecting fees for Mechanicsburg.

Residents who wish to pay for their services online should do so on the borough’s website, www.Mechanicsburgborough.org.