Mechanicsburg woman finds sister 41 years after she disappeared

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been four decades since a Mechanicsburg woman last saw her sister, but thanks to some internet sleuthing, she found her this fall.

Wendy Smith always knew she had a sister. She was 13 when her sister Miriam and Miriam’s father disappeared.

“Him and my mom were separating and he just took off with her and left state and back then, you know computers weren’t that big of thing so we could just never find her,” Smith said.

Smith says a bench warrant was put out for his arrest but they didn’t have the resources to go searching for him back then.

About six years ago, she found out her sister lived in Morresburg, Tenn., but that was it.

In mid-October, she found Miriam’s information online and wrote a letter.

“Then I kept the letter for probably about a month because I was just afraid to send it and finally one day I was like well I need to send this letter. I’m never going to know if I don’t send it,” Smith said.

After a quick phone call back, they were finally connected after 41 years. Wendy was 13 at the time and Miriam was five.

“It was definitely exciting, very overwhelming for both of us,” Smith said. “Just a lot of thoughts and emotions the whole way around.”

Now Wendy, Miriam and mom Marlene talk fairly regularly, making up for lost time.

As soon as COVID cases start to trend in a better direction or it’s warm enough to meet outside, they plan to get together.