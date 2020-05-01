Mechanicsburg’s Jubilee Day canceled

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of Jubilee Day.

After consideration and with the guidance from the Borough of Mechanicsburg, Department of Health, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it was deemed in the best interest of the health and safety of the vendors, attendees, and community at large not to hold what has become the unofficial start of the summer.

Jubilee Day was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 18.

“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day™” said Jeff Palm, Executive Director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors. The effects of the current pandemic has created a severe strain on those that rely on Jubilee Day™ and festivals like it as they sell their wares or promote their cause. We appreciate all that participate in Jubilee Day™ every year, so we will take this in stride and start planning for the 2021 edition.”

The 92nd edition of Jubilee Day is scheduled for Thursday, June 17, 2021.

For additional information on the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce’s 92nd Annual Jubilee Day™, contact (717) 796-0811 or visit www.jubileeday.org.