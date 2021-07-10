Mechanicsburg’s Speranza Animal Rescue says animals from neglectful farm ready for adoption

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speranza Animal Rescue in Cumberland County gave an update on Saturday that some of the animals found at the neglectful farm in Shippensburg are out of quarantine and ready for adoption.

The rescue posted to Facebook that the Pa. Department of Agriculture visited Friday to test some of the animals, and all tests came back negative for Avian Influenza and New Castle.

The rescue says all ducks, geese, chickens, and rabbits are ready for adoption with specific conditions, including inside only and separating from other animals. The rescue says those interested can fill out an adoption application on their website.

They say their sheep and goats are still sick and will have to undergo more care from veterinarians.

They appreciate the public’s help and support during this difficult situation.