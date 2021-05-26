Mechanicsburg’s West Shore Home continues to expand national brand

It took most of the day yesterday, but low clouds finally dissipated across the Lower Susquehanna Valley and it ended up being a nice evening with warmer temperatures. A few clouds rolled back in overnight for a time, but today is starting out clear and it will be a mild start too. An active day is ahead with soaking rain in the forecast too.

Today will be a more active day across Central PA as southwest winds kick up ahead of a cold front. Heat and some humidity will surge northward during the afternoon as highs push into the low 90s. The approaching front will result in some scattered afternoon and evening t-storms, some of which could be severe given adequate shear (shifting of winds with height in the atmosphere) that will be in place. The most likely threats from developing storms today will be isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. A brief isolated tornado is possible, but not likely. We’ll be tracking any storms that develop closely and update you if things turn severe later today. Storms could last late into the evening before clearing takes place tonight as lows fall back into the 60s.