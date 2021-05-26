Mechanicsburg’s West Shore Home continues to expand national brand

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local business West Shore Home announced a new office and training facility in Greer, South Carolina.
“Our goal at West Shore home is to bring happiness to every home,” President and CEO B.J. Werzyn said. “With our new location in Greenville County, we can now serve even more upstate customers with our full-service line of bath, window, and door products.”
West Shore Home, founded in 2006, started as a locally based home remodeling company. Now, it’s grown into a national brand with 20 locations in 12 states. West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement.
West Shore Home is continuing to expand nationally.