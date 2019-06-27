New Medical Marijuana Dispensary opens in Cumberland County

A new Rise Medical Marijuana Dispensary is set to open in the Midstate Thursday. To shop at the new Cumberland County location you need a doctor-approved Medical Marijuana card issued by the state.

The new shop is at 507 North York Street in Mechanicsburg. There are more than 20 locations in the country, this is the 6th location in PA.

This video is of other Rise location’s we visited in York, Carlisle and Steelton. “Rise” managers say their goal is to help people exercise their right to wellness.

The Mechanicsburg borough manager said as with all the businesses they wish the business success and a long stay in Mechanicsburg.

The company’s manufacturing facility is a few hours north of the Midstate in Danville, PA.

As of April, there are 130,000+ patients registered to participate in the medical-marijuana program in PA. Of them only about 100,000 have been certified through the state.

Pennsylvania currently has 21 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana. They include Opioid Use Disorder, PTSD and Severe Chronic Pain.

