Medicare telehealth hotline to provide free care for seniors

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A company, already in the business of providing healthcare services to seniors, is now offering them over the phone for free.

Doctors with CCS Healthcare were already providing medical services to seniors in Pennsylvania but now they’re offering them for free over the phone to anyone in the country with Medicare.

The newly formed non-profit is aiming to do its part to help those at the highest risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. Seniors looking for medical advice on everyday symptoms or coronavirus concerns just need to call the hotline and be ready with their ID and Medicare card.

Dr. John Hopkins, Medical Director of Medicare Telehealth Hotline said, “They can get medical advice or treatment from home without having to go to the hospital or urgent care to keep them away from public exposure to COVID-19.”

The number for the hotline is 888-392-8889.