Members 1st Federal Credit Union opens new branch in Dauphin County

M1_Eisenhower_Interior Photo Caption: Pictured is an interior wall of Members 1st’s new Eisenhower Boulevard branch in Dauphin County that displays the credit union’s mission statement.

Members 1st’s new Eisenhower Boulevard branch in Dauphin County is the prototype for new technologies that will be seen in future branches.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members 1st Federal Credit Union opened its newest branch on Eisenhower Boulevard in Dauphin County, on Monday, June 8.

This marks the 56th branch for the credit union.

It’s open for business by appointments only as the credit union continues to follow social distancing protocols currently in place. The drive-thru and ATM service will be open as well.

The credit union’s new branch will serve as a prototype for new technologies and digital enhancements in future branches. Members will begin to see changes within the branches in an effort to go green.

“We are excited to add this branch to our growing footprint and look forward to continuing to serve our members in Dauphin County,” says credit union spokesperson Mike Wilson.

Members 1st serves nearly half a million members through its network throughout Central Pennsylvania, as well as its robust digital banking and call center channels.

The new branch is located at 770 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, PA 17111, to schedule an appointment, call 800-283-2328, ext. 77720. To learn more about Members 1st, visit www.members1st.org.