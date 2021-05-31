Memorial Day ceremony at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle for military men and women of color

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Memorial Day event in Carlisle was held for the Midstate’s military men and women of color who died serving our country. It was held at Lincoln Cemetery in Memorial Park.

“Members who fought for the Union Army are still buried here today although the headstones are gone,” said Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, Borough of Carlisle.

At least 650 black military men and women from Carlisle and more than 50 U.S. Colored Troop members and Civil War veterans are buried at Lincoln Cemetery. That includes veteran Danny Jones’ parents.

“My parents are buried out there, so it makes it special to me,” said Jones.

Jones was honored for his 60 plus years of service to the American Legion on Monday.

“We never miss an opportunity for him to tell us a little bit about what he’s gone through, and we were very excited to celebrate him today,” said Jones’ granddaughter Reggan Nowlin.

The headstones of those buried at the cemetery were removed back in the 1970s.

“Borough council recognizing the failings of prior council in turning this into a park and not fully honoring those who are buried here issued an apology by resolution,” said Shultz.

The cemetery area has since been renovated and there’s a new gateway at the entrance to the sacred ground.