CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A reminder that Memorial Day is more than just about barbeques and fun.

A Memorial Day commemoration was held at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle Saturday morning.

A retired army sergeant spoke, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony.

“This is an important day in our nation to recognize those who have fallen in service of our nation. So we never forget that there is a price to entering our nation’s offices,” Geoffrey Mangelsdorf, director for the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center said.

The center was then open for visitors, so they could learn more about the history of the army and many who lost their lives. The center will be open on Memorial Day.