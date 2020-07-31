Memorial service held for K-9 Brutus

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County officials honored a former K-9 this morning.

K-9 Brutus was diagnosed with cancer in mid-July and because of the pain Brutus was enduring, he was humanely euthanized on Thursday, July 16.

Today county officials and law enforcement gathered for a memorial service.

The dog had worked with Sergeant Howie Weary for eight years at the Carlisle War College.

“He was in pain it really brought tears to my eyes seeing him like that having gone through cancer treatment myself I know what cancer is like eary says losing Brutus was like losing a son,” said Sergeant Howie Weary.

Sergeant Weary and his K-9 partner were a team dedicated to every mission assigned to them. K-9 Brutus was placed into service on January 1, 2012, and over the past 8 years, he conducted 1,995 search hours, 547 VIP missions, searched 17,926 vehicles, found 61 weapons, participated in 2,932 hours of training, found 1,928 explosive training aids, and was on patrol for 10,616 hours.

