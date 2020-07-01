Messiah goes from ‘college’ to ‘university’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah College is now officially Messiah University.

Colleges offer undergraduate degree programs while universities also offer graduate programs. Messiah has offered both undergraduate and graduate programs since 2009.

“Messiah College becoming Messiah University is an important and natural next step in the growth and maturation of our institution,” said Messiah President Kim Phipps. “In many ways, university status is a much more accurate reflection of how Messiah has functioned for several years now. Our future as Messiah University holds tremendous promise and opportunity. But even in the midst of change and progress, our commitment to institutional mission, academic quality, Christian faith formation and the promotion of the common good remains steadfast.”

Messiah University will welcome its first incoming undergraduate and graduate classes this August, and the Class of 2021 will be the first official graduates of the University.

