Messiah Lifeways announces sponsorship of West Shore Senior Center

(WHTM) — Messiah Lifeways is now sponsoring the West Shore Senior Center.

On Tuesday, Cumberland County, New Cumberland, and Messiah Lifeways held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Messiah Lifeways already sponsors the senior center Mechanicsburg Place and it wanted to help more older adults in the community.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We really believe that the senior centers are a vital part of the community to help seniors and older adults to engage, find community, find partnerships with other older adults,” Senior VP at Messiah Lifeways, Karl Brummer said.

Messiah Lifeways will bring new programming to the center.