Messiah Lifeways vaccinates more than 400 residents, staff

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Saturday, 128,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to healthcare workers and the elderly in Pennsylvania.

At Messiah Lifeways in Cumberland County, CVS Health administered vaccines to 96 nursing care residents. That’s more than 90% of them, as well as more than 330 staff members.

Nursing homes across the commonwealth have struggled to contain the spread of COVID-19. Messiah Lifeways is no different.

“We had over 100 positive cases and we had a few dozen fatalities that we could correlate to COVID,” said Jessica Toner, director of nursing and infection preventionist at Messiah Lifeways.

The problem was so bad that in mid-November the National Guard was called in.

“They were like angels that came and helped us in any way we needed, ways we didn’t even think we would need their help, they were very supportive, very understanding, very willing to do anything that we needed,” Toner said.

But Saturday, there were more than 400 shots of hope in the form of the Pfizer vaccine being given.

“I hear a lot of thank you’s and a lot of appreciation and a lot of hope,” Toner said. “This is a step closer to getting back to how things used to be in a new normal, nothing to change immediately but it’s a step in the right direction.”

It’s not mandatory for staff or residents, but those lining up show they’re ready to put covid in the rearview.

“We do it and our staff’s doing it because we care about our residents, we care about our fellow team members, we care about our families and we trust the science,” Toner said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second booster shot three weeks after the first, so residents and staff members will have another clinic on January 23.