Middle Pa. U.S. Attorney David Freed announces resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Attorney, David J. Freed, of Camp Hill, announced his resignation as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday.

“I have been enormously privileged to be able to serve my fellow citizens, first as a young prosecutor in York County, then later in several positions in Cumberland County including 12 years as District Attorney, and finally as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Freed said. “I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice to my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Toomey and Casey for the opportunity to serve; and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department.”

Freed’s resignation will be effective midnight January 1, 2021. His departure comes after three years in the district, which consists of 33 counties in Central and Northeastern Pa. with offices in Harrisburg, Scranton, and Williamsport.

Freed was nominated as United States Attorney by Sen. Pat Toomey (R) and Sen. Bob Casey (D), appointed by President Donald Trump in September 2017, and confirmed by the United States Senate in November 2017. His resignation will be effective midnight January 1, 2021.

