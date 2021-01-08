Middlesex Diner hosts Ice Festival in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County restaurant is getting creative to try and stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Middlesex Diner is hosting an ice festival Friday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 10.
There are 22 ice sculptures to see, sponsored by local businesses, as well as games for kids.
The food and drinks for sale include hot chocolate and homemade soup.
“They’re all trying to support us so we can keep our doors open. It’s been a rough year and we’re really trying to promote local businesses and try to support us as we support them,” said Tanya Stanford, owner of the Middlesex Diner.
The ice fest continues through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
