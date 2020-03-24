Midstate brewery offering delivery amid statewide shutdown

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re practicing social distancing at home and out of your favorite wine or beer, all you have to do is pick up your phone and you can get it delivered right to your doorstep.

On any given night, Ever Grain Brewing Co. is packed full of people enjoying a cold one, but because of the coronavirus, the brewery is empty.

“We had a lot of reach-out from people in the area that were sad they wouldn’t be able to get our beer and we still have a lot of beer so we wanted to get it to our customers,” said Angella Howard, marketing director for Ever Grain Brewing Co. “We came up with different options and ideas on what we should do to keep things moving.”

The brewery is offering to take out curbside pick-up and will even deliver to 10 surrounding areas on a daily basis. Since they manufacture their own beer, they can deliver directly to local customers.

You can order four-packs, six-packs, and crowlers of your favorite beer.

“We suggest calling in earlier in the day and saying this would be great for dinner time and we try our best to get there at that time,” said Howard.

SpringGate Vineyard will also be starting its home delivery service this weekend. You can check their Facebook page for more information.