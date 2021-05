(WHTM) — Midstate women tuned in for inspiration as the Business Women’s Forum went virtual again this year.

The Carlisle Area Chamber and West Shore Chamber put on the event that featured keynote speaker Dr. Lawana Glandey. The psychologist gave wellness and success tips.

UPMC health plans and UPMC served as presenting sponsors while abc27 served as media sponsor as our own Valerie Pritchett emceed the event once again.