Midstate construction businesses help Mechanicsburg animal rescue with free repairs

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg has a riding ring that was in need of serious repairs. On Monday, the organization geared toward helping animals got a little help itself from local groups assisting with those repairs.

Pennsy Supply donated about 12 loads of sand worth $9,000, and Perry County Excavating & Paving donated the stone, leveled the ring, and spread the sand.

“I just believe that if you have the ability to give back, you need to try to give back. It may be time, it doesn’t have to be money. I think we kind of get what we give,” Tara-Dawn Hazen, president of Perry County Excavating, said.

Hazen said Speranza contacted her asking the company to do the repairs as a paid job, but Perry County Excavating decided to make it a big community service project for the year.