Midstate cooling centers offer relief from the heat

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is heating up, which means more places are opening up to give people relief from the scorching temperatures.

“During this year, we have encountered patients in full-on heat stroke where their body has stopped sweating and that is a very dangerous condition that could be potentially life-threatening,” Nathan Harig, Assistant Chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS said.

Health experts say it’s important to take advantage of cooling centers in your area.

“These cooling centers are really a great way to not only get out of the heat but you’re also being monitored in a place where if you’re going to have a medical emergency, there’s someone there to contact 911 for you,” Harig said.

Bosler Memorial Library is one of several libraries in Cumberland County that’s serving as a cooling center.

“We know we have people who come in when it gets hot and for a lot of people, there aren’t a lot of other opportunities or places and since we’re open to everyone, we’re open from 10 am to 9 pm it’s an extended period of time,” Jeffery Swope, Executive Director of Bosler Memorial Library said.

The library also has plenty of ways to keep busy while escaping the heat.

“They can use the internet and computers upstairs, they can use the small group study rooms, the tutoring rooms, check out our books, magazines, and newspapers,” Swope said.

The elderly are especially at high risk of heat-related issues.

“When we become older, our body doesn’t regulate temperature as it normally would, plus when you add in some of the health problems of people that are older and medications, their bodies don’t regulate temperature,” Lisa Paulson, Senior Center Program Director of Lancaster County Office of Aging said.

Senior centers in Lancaster County will be open again on Wednesday for anyone needing to cool off.

“We offer the cooling centers as a way for people to go to the center and they can get a meal, do some activities if they want, but most importantly, they can be in an air-conditioned building,” Paulson said.

If your county doesn’t have a list of cooling centers, places like libraries or shopping centers are a good alternative to cool off.