CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate homeless shelter was vandalized over the weekend. An arrest has been made, but a mess is left for workers and volunteers.

Two vehicles were damaged along with several plants, tables, chairs, and windows at the Community CARES emergency shelter.

Executive director Beth Kempf and her team are trying to save and upgrade everything they can with limited manpower.

“Any given day is very busy, so any little hurdle to the day makes it difficult for us to continue because, like a lot of nonprofits and like a lot of people in the job market right now, we don’t have enough staff to do what we do, so it’s really taxing on everybody,” Kempf said.

This vandalism happened late at night but was all caught on camera. Administrators say a man who used to live at the shelter was responsible, and he was later arrested.

Kempf says the shelter is full and is helping many people get back on their feet. “No matter what’s happening, we want them to know that this is a safe space they can come to,” Kempf said.

“They just couldn’t believe that the place they were staying, the only safe place they only have right now, somebody would rob them of that,” Kempf said.

The shelter will renovate and continue to carry out its mission.

“We also believe that people are going through their tough time, but it does make it difficult. But we wouldn’t quit doing what we’re doing because of this, it only gives us more resolve to keep moving forward and continue to help people get out of this tough situation and get the supports that they need,” Kempf said.