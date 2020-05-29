Midstate law enforcement gathers in Carlisle to honor fallen officer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cpl. Timothy Groller is going out the way he lived his life — with style and a lot of loved ones surrounding him.

That began with a motorcade through downtown Carlisle as police officers, first responders, and firefighters throughout the Midstate lined the streets and saluted while Carlisle officers escorted the casket.

Tim loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, being a police officer, and most of all — his family. He is survived by three children and his wife.

Tim will be remembered for relishing the positive side of police work.