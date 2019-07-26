Midstate mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County’s Vector Control Office reported Thursday that two samples of mosquitoes gathered in the county tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) alerted the County to the positive tests, which came from Mt. Holly Springs Borough and Shippensburg Township.

Public Health Technician, Marcus Snyder, said while populations of mosquitoes are down, crews are on track to set the most traps this year than ever before.

“Within the last five years, this is the latest that we’ve caught positive mosquitoes,” he said. “If we’re finding West Nile in an area or an extreme number of nuisance [areas], we have a threshold that gets met and if we meet that threshold then we do adult treatments.”

The trapped insects are processed at their Cumberland County vector control offices, and then sent to a lab in Harrisburg to be tested for the virus.

Once a sample comes back positive, crews will develop a plan to spray that area in order to knock out anymore infected populations.

“We try to focus more in on that area so we know if that’s just one mosquito that has it, or if there’s multiple in the area,” Snyder said.

Last year, largely due to extremely wet weather, numbers were record-breaking.

“Record number for mosquitoes, the state set a record number for positives, record number for complaints last year,” Snyder said.

There are no human cases yet in Cumberland County, according to Snyder, who clarified that despite the positive tests, there is no immediate threat.

Still, there are precautions the public can take to cut down on mosquitoes on your property; the easiest way is to get rid of any standing water.

“Tires, tires are probably the worst for mosquitoes, bird baths, corrugated piping off of housing spouts,” Snyder said, adding that toys and lawn equipment can also be prime breeding grounds.

Once a person is bit by a mosquito with the virus, only one in five will develop West Nile fever, which has flu-like symptoms.

“The majority of people get flu-like symptoms where it goes away after a few days, they got headaches, aching body in general, fever things of that nature,” said Snyder.

In very rare cases, less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis, which someone might experience a high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors and convulsions; this infection requires immediate medical treatment.