CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is working to create a permanent space to help house the homeless.

Community Cares has been helping people find shelter for the last 18 years, but the Carlisle-based non-profit has been borrowing spaces. They’ve had to move buildings, put families in hotels, all while struggling to find placement for others. Now, the organization is trying to open a home that is accessible, safe, and the first they could call their own.

“That’s why this space is so important for us so that we can provide, take away some of the stressors, give them some measure of privacy and that is also beneficial for our staff and the environment in general,” Executive Director, Beth Kempf said.

Kempf says the security of having the South Spring Gaden Street building will help to improve their mission.