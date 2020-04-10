Midstater develops symptoms after attending a “corona party”

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle says it treated a patient this week with COVID-19 symptoms after they said they’d recently attended a “Corona party.”

A corona party is when you deliberately go to a party where someone has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Please, if you don’t live with the person, you must stay physically distant right now. That way we can flatten that curve out, make sure we’re not contributing to new infections and make it so much easier for first responders and healthcare professionals to address this crisis,” said Nathan Harig, Assistant Chief Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Harig says if you want to get together, do so over video chat not in person.