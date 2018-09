Minor flooding forecast along Yellow Breeches Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - A flood warning remains in effect Monday for the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County.

At 8:35 a.m., the creek stage at Camp Hill was 7.35 feet.

Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

The National Weather Service said the Yellow Breeches will crest between 7.5 and 8.0 feet this evening and fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.