CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Jamair Lewis, age 15, was reported missing by a family member at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, to the Carlisle Police Department.

Lewis was last seen Monday, June 21, in the 500 block of South Pitt Street.

Lewis is about 5’7″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.