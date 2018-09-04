Mold found at Cumberland Valley elementary school

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Students at Sporting Hill Elementary School were sent home early Tuesday after mold was found in two classrooms.

Cumberland Valley administrators said crews began a thorough and comprehensive cleaning of the building, ceiling tiles found to have mold were replaced, and the air quality was tested.

Visual inspections did not reveal mold in any other areas of the school, but Sporting Hill will remain closed on Wednesday.

Administrators believe the mold was caused when pipes began to sweat during the increased humidity and the condensation dripped onto ceiling tiles.