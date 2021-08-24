Mosquito control operation to take place in Carlisle Tuesday, Aug. 24, night

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Vector Control Office will conduct a mosquito control operation event on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from dusk until 11:00 p.m. The spraying will take place in order to reduce the high population of mosquitos.

Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Wormleysburg Boroughs, Hampden and Silver Spring Townships are going to be sprayed.

According to the release, the vector control used an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals. It will also have little impact on other insects.

To view the map of spraying locations, click here.

The vector also recommends draining stagnant water every five days to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area.