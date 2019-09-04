Police: Mt. Holly Springs woman caused disturbance at Carlisle hospital

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police said they responded to a disturbance call at UPMC Carlisle Hospital on Sunday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, Rachel Lander, 29, of Mount Holly Springs, was seen yelling at hospital staff and punching a paper towel dispenser.

A victim approached Lander and she threw a glove at him and ran toward him attempting to strike him, police say.

The victim reportedly gained control of Lander to put her under arrest. While she was handcuffed, she charged another victim, police said.

Police say Lander kicked both victims and threatened to kill one of them.

Lander was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.