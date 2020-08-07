Mountain bike stunt shows, dog performances among entertainment at Carlisle Truck Nationals

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — More than one thousand trucks are on display at the 2020 Carlisle Truck Nationals.

The show runs Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The 2020 Carlisle Truck Nationals kicks off today & runs through the weekend! We’re live at the Carlisle Fairgrounds with what you can expect at this year’s show at 6:30 on @abc27News pic.twitter.com/mrmdhZP5Wi — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) August 7, 2020

“The truck show is the type of event where you can literally see in real life the trucks that were toys when you were kids,” said Mike Garland of Carlisle Events. “So you played with the Matchbox cars. You played with the Hot Wheels. Your kids do the same thing now, and you can come out and you can see them.”

Organizers ask you to wear a mask when you enter the fairgrounds and whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

There are extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the 82-acre facility.

“We have a monster truck on display where folks can get pictures taken.,” said Garland. “We also have an Optimus Prime replica rig that will be on display Saturday, so for folks that are Transformers fans you can see that.”

Plus, there are mountain biking stunt shows and multiple performances by the world champion Disconnected K9 Frisbee Dog team.

Tickets are $15 the day and $25 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under get in free.

